Natural Alternatives International (NAII) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Natural Alternatives International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million $10.77 million 6.97 Natural Alternatives International Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.42

Natural Alternatives International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Natural Alternatives International. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International’s peers have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Natural Alternatives International Competitors -164.88% -58.60% -11.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natural Alternatives International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International Competitors 230 620 585 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 48.21%. Given Natural Alternatives International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Alternatives International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

