Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NGVC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 62,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

