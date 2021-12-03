Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

NTUS opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

