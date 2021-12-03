Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel Purchases 161,978 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAUT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $14,716,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

