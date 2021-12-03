NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) versus UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Financial Contrast

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 30.86% 12.62% 1.33% UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NBT Bancorp and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 UBS Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. UBS Group has a consensus price target of $16.97, indicating a potential downside of 4.27%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than UBS Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and UBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.30 $104.39 million $3.47 10.84 UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.71 $6.56 billion $2.13 8.32

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NBT Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UBS Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats UBS Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

