nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $45,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

