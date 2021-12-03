nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,357. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.98. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.06.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $1,986,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of nCino by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

