Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $100.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.76.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.