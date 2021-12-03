NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $31.52

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $30.35. NeoGames shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 18,263 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NeoGames by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
See Also: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.