NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $31.52

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $30.35. NeoGames shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 18,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NeoGames by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

