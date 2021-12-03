Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $16.18 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

