Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,661,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

UEPS stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $258.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 104,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

