NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26 billion-$6.32 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

NTAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. 42,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,379. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

