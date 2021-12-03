NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Up 26.9% in November

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

