NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBSE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 228,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NBSE stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.09.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

