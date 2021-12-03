Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NBIX stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $827,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 258,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

