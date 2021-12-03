Neutrino USD Hits Market Capitalization of $552.34 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $552.34 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.21 or 0.07944035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,387.30 or 0.99516000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 560,579,508 coins and its circulating supply is 560,578,922 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

