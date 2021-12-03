New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 204,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972,539. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.75 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.