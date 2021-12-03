New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.