New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.92. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.46 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

