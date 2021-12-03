New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

ROK opened at $343.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.21 and its 200-day moving average is $304.86.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.