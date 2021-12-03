New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

