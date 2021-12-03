New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of APH opened at $81.46 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

