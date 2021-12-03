New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.43 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

