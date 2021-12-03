New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

