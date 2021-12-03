New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,632.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.85 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

