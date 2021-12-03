Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,030 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 852,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 291,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

