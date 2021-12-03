Nexo Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004736 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $9.48 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.