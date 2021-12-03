NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,907.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.84 or 0.00987283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00259423 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003024 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

