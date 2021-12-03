NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,497,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,257,000 after acquiring an additional 925,633 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 219.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 436,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 299,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IGOV opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.