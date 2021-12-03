NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LUMN stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

