NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

