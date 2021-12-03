NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

