NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 283 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

