NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells $5,435,760.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE NEE opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.