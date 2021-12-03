NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

