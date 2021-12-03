Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases $11,800.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brendan Joseph Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Brendan Joseph Keating bought 479 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $5,748.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Brendan Joseph Keating bought 1,100 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $23,680.00.

NICK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 4,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,096. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.