Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $452,461.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00246126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00086825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

