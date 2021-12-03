Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40,021 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.21 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

