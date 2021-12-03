Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at about $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 777,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of -112.30.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

