Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

