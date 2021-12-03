Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 144,865 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

