Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 100,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

