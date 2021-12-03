Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,837 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,052 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 36,837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $177.01 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.