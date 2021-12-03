Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 507.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

