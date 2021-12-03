Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Ralph Brandenberger Sells 4,140 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,622. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

