Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.64).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.