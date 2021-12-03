Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after buying an additional 204,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of NSC opened at $278.82 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.25.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

