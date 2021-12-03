North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises about 1.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.08% of Rollins worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

