North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $21.58 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $312.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $869.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

