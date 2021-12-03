North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $245,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

